Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $230,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $254,589,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

