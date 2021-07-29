Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 18,918 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after purchasing an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after purchasing an additional 681,334 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

