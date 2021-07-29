fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.34). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($2.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,141,301. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $102,651,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $64,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $21,362,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $18,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.