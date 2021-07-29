FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFILM’s prospects have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and weakness in the Imaging and Document Solutions businesses as reflected by the fourth-quarter results. Coronavirus-induced stay-at-home orders, temporary closure of retailers and lower demand for color paper hurt Imaging Solutions segment sales. Moreover, decrease in print volume due to office shutdowns hurt Document Solution business. However, increase in sales of mobile X-ray-imaging systems and portable ultrasound diagnostic devices benefited the healthcare division. The segment also benefited from strong revenue growth in bio–Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)and regenerative medicine businesses. FUJIFILM provided solid revenue guidance for the full year ending Mar 31, 2022. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

FUJIY stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $44.64 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

