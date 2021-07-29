Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.400-$9.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.03 billion-$33.03 billion.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.75. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FJTSY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Fujitsu from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

