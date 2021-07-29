Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.54

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and traded as high as $37.44. Fujitsu shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 32,231 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on FJTSY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.