Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

