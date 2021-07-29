Funko (FNKO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Funko has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.98-$1.12 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $928.78 million, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.43. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock worth $30,417,840. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

