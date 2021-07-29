Furucombo Tops 1-Day Volume of $183,019.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $183,019.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Furucombo has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00100143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00123440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.13 or 1.00024898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00791668 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.