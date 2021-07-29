FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Given New $1.20 Price Target at HC Wainwright

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

FF opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $373.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in FutureFuel by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 83,717 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

