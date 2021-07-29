FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Issued By Barrington Research

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.52. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.