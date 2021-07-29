FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on V. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $246.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

