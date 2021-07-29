FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Disco in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.48. Disco has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $81.85.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

