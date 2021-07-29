FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.30.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $97.31 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.