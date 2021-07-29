GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GNT opened at $5.35 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
