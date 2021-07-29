GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop stock traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.12. 4,089,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,167,930. GameStop has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.92 and a beta of -2.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

