Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,841 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gannett were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 478.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 303,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. initiated coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Gannett stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

