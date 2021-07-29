GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $215.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.86. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

