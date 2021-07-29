GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €26.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.98 ($41.15).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €35.65 ($41.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €34.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

