Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 584 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $23,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. 17,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,496. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

