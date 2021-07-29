Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,414,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,536 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,040,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 64,849 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.30. 12,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,228. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.