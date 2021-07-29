Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $63.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.54. The stock had a trading volume of 97,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,650. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.41 and a 1-year high of $227.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

