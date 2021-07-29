Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 8,268 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

EWX traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.