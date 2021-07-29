Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,015 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,992. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

