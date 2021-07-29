Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 280,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,996. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

