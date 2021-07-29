Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $30,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,586,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,096,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.61. 561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.41. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $186.62 and a one year high of $261.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

