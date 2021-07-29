Gentex’s (GNTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $32.25 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $83,547,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 4,180.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 726,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

