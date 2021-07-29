Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Home Point Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMPT. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $930,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HMPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $679.97 million and a PE ratio of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95. Home Point Capital Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.