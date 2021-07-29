Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 54,660 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of HyreCar worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HYRE shares. TheStreet cut HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other HyreCar news, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 481,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,430 in the last 90 days. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. Equities analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

