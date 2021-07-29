Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,782 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,581,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

SBT stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $235.39 million, a P/E ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.78. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

