Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,718 Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Eneti as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97. Eneti Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

NETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

