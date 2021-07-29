Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

OEG opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $195.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OEG. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

