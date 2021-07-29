Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,704 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revlon were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Revlon by 114.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Revlon by 197.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Revlon by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Revlon during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13. Revlon, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.86.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

