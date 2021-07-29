GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Short Interest Up 111.9% in July

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GEOR traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,498. GeoPetro Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
GeoPetro Resources Company Profile
