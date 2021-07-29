GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Short Interest Up 111.9% in July

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEOR traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,498. GeoPetro Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

GeoPetro Resources Company Profile

GeoPetro Resources Co is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

