Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $1,338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

