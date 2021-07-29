Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.11. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Geron by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 262,026 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

