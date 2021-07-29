Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 59,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

