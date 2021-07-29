Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

