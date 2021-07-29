Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $286,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 398,051 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 399.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 428,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 342,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

