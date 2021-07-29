Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 120,215 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 209.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.