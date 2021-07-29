Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

