Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $714.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

