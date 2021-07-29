Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 70,432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02.

