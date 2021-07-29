Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.