Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,246 shares of company stock worth $22,662,052 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

