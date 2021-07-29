Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 164.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

VLUE opened at $103.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

