Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

