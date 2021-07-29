Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $240,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $399.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.48 and a 12-month high of $401.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

