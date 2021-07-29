Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $255,000 Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 69.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,892 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CS shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of CS opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

