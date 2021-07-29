Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $27,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 164.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $103.63 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.